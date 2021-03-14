expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler (2) and Matthew Murrell (11) celebrate during an SEC Tournament game against South Carolina. (Southeastern Conference)

Ole Miss, Mississippi State selected to play in NIT

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:27 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021

Ole Miss and Mississippi State were both passed over by the NCAA Tournament selection committee — at least for now — but both of their seasons are far from over.

The Rebels and Bulldogs were both selected as part of the 16-team field for the National Invitation Tournament announced Sunday evening.

“Proud of our players and staff!” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis posted on Twitter Sunday evening. “We had some holes in our resume like many others but to win 8 of 11 down the stretch in the 3rd toughest league in America is hard to do.”

All NIT games will be played in Frisco, and Denton, Texas. Games begin Wednesday, and the championship game is March 28.

Mississippi State (15-14) is a No. 4 seed and will play top-seeded Saint Louis (14-6) Saturday at 4 p.m.

Ole Miss (16-11) is a No. 1 seed and will play Louisiana Tech (21-7) in the opening round Friday at 7 p.m. — or, at least, that’s the plan for now.

Because of the threat of COVID-19, the NCAA Tournament selection committee placed four teams on “standby” in case one of the 68 in the bigger tournament are unable to go. Ole Miss is No. 4 on that list, behind Louisville, Colorado State and Saint Louis.

Virginia and Kansas both had to bow out of their conference tournaments late last week because of positive COVID-19 tests.

If Virginia, Kansas, or any other team from a league with multiple bids has to opt out of the NCAA Tournament because of ongoing issues with the virus, the NCAA will replace them — in order — with one of the four teams on standby. The incoming team will take the position on the bracket of the team it replaces.

If a team from a one-bid league must be replaced, a team from the same conference will be selected.

Under the NCAA’s rules, the deadline to select a replacement team is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For teams unable to play due to medical reasons after the deadline has passed, the game will be declared a no-contest and their opponent will automatically advance. There will be no seeding changes once the tournament begins.

NIT schedule
All games at Frisco, Texas, and Denton, Texas
March 17
Toledo (21-8) vs. Richmond (13-8), 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky (20-7) vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) (14-9), 8 p.m.

March 18
North Carolina State (13-10) vs. Davidson (13-8), 6 p.m.
SMU (11-5) vs. Boise State (18-8), 8 p.m.

March 19
Buffalo (16-8) vs. Colorado State (19-6), 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (21-7) vs. Ole Miss (16-11), 8 p.m.

March 20
Dayton (14-9) vs. Memphis (16-7), 11 a.m.
Mississippi State (15-14) vs. Saint Louis (14-6), 4 p.m.

March 25
All times TBA
Buffalo-Colorado St. winner vs. N.C. State-Davidson winner
SMU-Boise St. winner vs. Dayton-Memphis winner
Mississippi St-Saint Louis winner vs. Toledo-Richmond winner
La. Tech-Ole Miss winner vs. Western Kentucky-Saint Mary’s winner

March 27
Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

March 28
Championship game, 11 a.m.
Third-place game, 2 p.m.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Jackson State crushes Mississippi Valley State

Ole Miss, Mississippi State selected to play in NIT

College baseball roundup: Southern Miss walks it off, Mississippi State sweeps, Ole Miss drops finale

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates address economic development issues

Local

Burn ban looming?: Below normal rainfall drying out county

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Homes have stood the test of time, proved builders correct

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Clearer vision: Church’s historic stained-glass windows receive loving care

Business

Mayor lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate stays

Local

ERDC soldiers compete, excel in Norwegian Foot March

Downtown Vicksburg

Branch focusing on Miss Universe as she crowns next Miss Mississippi USA

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

Business

Visit Vicksburg launches City Attractions Passport

Crime

Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car

Crime

Multiple cars damaged in shooting incident, no one injured

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District reports strong growth in graduation rates

BREAKING NEWS

Many restrictions lifted: Flaggs unveils city’s revised COVID-19 emergency orders

News

Water restored, but most of Jackson still under boil notice

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with meth possession

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Gold in the Hills’ opens its 85th season this weekend

COVID-19

Flaggs expected to lift some COVID-19 restrictions Friday

COVID-19

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill, to address nation Thursday evening

Local

House fire claims the life of Louisiana woman

Faith

Gibson Memorial ‘egg factory’ back in business after a year away

Local

Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day