March 15, 2021

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

By Staff Reports

Published 8:23 am Monday, March 15, 2021

Two people from Hattiesburg were injured — one critically — late Sunday in an accident where the car they were in collided with a horse.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wayne Wright and Lynette Wright, of Hattiesburg, were traveling east on Interstate 20 near Flowers at around 8 p.m., when the Honda Pilot they were in collided with a horse that had entered the highway.

Wayne Wright, the driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while Lynette Wright, the passenger, sustained critical injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in Jackson by helicopter.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and that the horse involved was killed.

