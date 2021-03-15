expand
March 15, 2021

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

By The Associated Press

Published 11:47 am Monday, March 15, 2021

JACKSON (AP) — All Mississippi residents will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

“Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians,” Reeves tweeted Monday. “Get your shot friends – and let’s get back to normal!”

Vaccinations in Mississippi are currently available for anyone ages 50 or over, staff at K-12 schools, first responders, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Reeves urged those in the 50 and up age group to make appointments Monday before eligibility expands to the entire state.

“Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks,” he said. “If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY!”

People can get vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites in counties across the state, at private clinics and community health centers and some pharmacies, like Walmart and Walgreens.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu  or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

