Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

A truck, stolen from the parking lot of a local business Thursday was recovered in Jackson a day later.

According to a report from the Vicksburg Police Department, an employee at Patriot Motorsports, located on U.S. Hwy. 61 North, reported his 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 had been stolen from the business’ parking lot on Thursday. Officials reported the truck was recovered in Jackson on Friday.

The case remains under investigation and no suspects have been named.

In other reports:

• On Friday, at 11:33 a.m., officers took a report in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole his black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol from the middle console of his Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The victim believes the theft took place Thursday while the vehicle was parked on Levee Street.

• On Saturday, at 8:26 a.m., officers responded to Riverwalk Casino in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported someone took a 2019 Nissan Sentra from the casino parking lot.