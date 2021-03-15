expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

By Staff Reports

Published 3:18 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

A truck, stolen from the parking lot of a local business Thursday was recovered in Jackson a day later.

According to a report from the Vicksburg Police Department, an employee at Patriot Motorsports, located on U.S. Hwy. 61 North, reported his 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 had been stolen from the business’ parking lot on Thursday. Officials reported the truck was recovered in Jackson on Friday.

The case remains under investigation and no suspects have been named.

 

In other reports: 

• On Friday, at 11:33 a.m., officers took a report in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole his black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol from the middle console of his Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The victim believes the theft took place Thursday while the vehicle was parked on Levee Street.

• On Saturday, at 8:26 a.m., officers responded to Riverwalk Casino in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported someone took a 2019 Nissan Sentra from the casino parking lot.

More News

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

NIT TV schedule

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates address economic development issues

Local

Burn ban looming?: Below normal rainfall drying out county

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Homes have stood the test of time, proved builders correct

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Clearer vision: Church’s historic stained-glass windows receive loving care

Business

Mayor lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate stays

Local

ERDC soldiers compete, excel in Norwegian Foot March

Downtown Vicksburg

Branch focusing on Miss Universe as she crowns next Miss Mississippi USA

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

Business

Visit Vicksburg launches City Attractions Passport

Crime

Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car