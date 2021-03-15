expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

By Staff Reports

Published 1:00 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry U.S. Monday named U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) as the lead Republican of its subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems and Food Safety and Security.

“I look forward to serving as the Ranking Member of this subcommittee as the Senate Agriculture Committee addresses the policies needed to strengthen the agricultural sector and its importance to our economy,” Hyde-Smith said.

This subcommittee, which will be chaired by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Hyde-Smith, the former Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, will also serve on two additional subcommittees, including the subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade, and the subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources.

With this Agriculture Committee assignment, Hyde-Smith has been named to three ranking member positions in the 117th Congress, including the Financial Services and General Government subcommittee of the Committee on Appropriations, as well as the Water and Power subcommittee of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

More News

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

NIT TV schedule

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates address economic development issues

Local

Burn ban looming?: Below normal rainfall drying out county

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Homes have stood the test of time, proved builders correct

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Clearer vision: Church’s historic stained-glass windows receive loving care

Business

Mayor lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate stays

Local

ERDC soldiers compete, excel in Norwegian Foot March

Downtown Vicksburg

Branch focusing on Miss Universe as she crowns next Miss Mississippi USA

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

Business

Visit Vicksburg launches City Attractions Passport

Crime

Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car