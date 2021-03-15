expand
March 15, 2021

Martha Mae Thompson

By Staff Reports

Published 4:14 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Martha Mae Thompson, 68, of Florence, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021, at UMMC Hospital in Jackson.

Memorial services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Richland, 250 Richland Circle, Richland, with family visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Barbara Taylor will officiate.  

Martha was born in Vicksburg to Arthur and Clara Bee Thompson on June 22, 1952. She attended Culkin Academy and graduated from Warren Central High School, Class of 1970. She obtained an associate’s degree in business from UNLV.

During her time in Las Vegas, Martha did some stage performing and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper, interviewing many famous celebrities of the day. She then worked in sales for a small vitamin and supplement company in Las Vegas before returning to Mississippi to open a coffee and gift shop in Richland, “Flip FLops.”

Martha was an avid collector, designer and maker of all kinds of jewelry. She was very creative in other avenues of art as well. Martha also loved gardening, from the planning and layout to digging in the dirt. She had many friends and always had a smile on her face. Her generosity of time for others shined and she helped many people through their lives, always placing value on each one. Many of her friends throughout her life depended on her friendly counseling and advice. Her love, smiles, hugs and wisdom will be truly missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents and older sister.  

Martha is survived by her fiance, Michael McIntosh; niece, Sandra Owens; and nephews, Ottis Sanders and Leroy Sanders.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Michael McIntosh wishes to extend his sincere thanks to Dr. Dennis Morgan and his team of doctors, nurses and staff of the UMMC Oncology Research Institute for their hard work, gracious atmosphere and professionalism, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic challenges of the past year.

