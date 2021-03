NIT TV schedule

NIT ON TV

First round games

Wednesday, March 17

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Toledo vs. Richmond

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Western Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

Thursday, March 18

6 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina State vs. Davidson

8 p.m. ESPN – SMU vs. Boise State

Friday, March 19

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Buffalo vs. Colorado State

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Louisiana Tech vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, March 20

11 a.m. ESPN – Dayton vs. Memphis

4 p.m. ESPN – Mississippi State vs. Saint Louis

YOU PICK EM:

