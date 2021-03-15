expand
March 15, 2021

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

By John Surratt

Published 3:47 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Warren County residents can expect severe weather beginning sometime Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Things are a little more dangerous on Wednesday when we have a stronger storm system coming our way from the west and bringing a lot of wind shear,” said Logan Poole, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson. “We’ll have some instability in place and Wednesday could see all the modes of severe weather possible — a few tornadoes, some large hail, possibly golf-ball-size hail or a little bigger, and winds may be getting into the 70-plus mph range for a few places … even a strong tornado cannot be ruled out that day, so it’s possible.”

The cause of the forecast severe weather is a cold front in the south moving east that is expected to turn north Tuesday as a warm front.

Poole said it is possible Warren County could see some strong thunderstorms Tuesday as the system begins moving back as a warm front, “But it all depends on where the (frontal) boundary moves to. Wednesday’s the day you definitely should have your severe weather plans in place.”

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said residents should start preparing for the severe weather now.

“They need to make sure their alert systems are in place and working, and they have adequate shelter plans,” he said. The only good thing about the storm, he said, is that it looks as if it will be a daytime event. “It’s better if it’s in the daytime because people aren’t sleeping.”

While it is still too early to pinpoint where the higher risk area may exist, Poole said, there is a chance for tornadoes and strong winds in the Warren County area.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

