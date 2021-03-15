expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

Devon Phillips

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:46 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

PORT GIBSON — Investigators with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one person in connection to a shooting last Thursday.

Just before midnight Thursday, investigators with the department were dispatched to the emergency room at Claiborne County Hospital in response to a report of a gunshot victim.

There, investigators were informed by a witness that Devon Phillips reportedly shot the victim after an altercation and then fled the scene.

On Friday, Phillips was found, arrested and charged with aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

Phillips was arranged Sunday and received a $250,000 bond. The name of the victim and the site of the altercation were not provided by authorities.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

NIT TV schedule

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates address economic development issues

Local

Burn ban looming?: Below normal rainfall drying out county

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Homes have stood the test of time, proved builders correct

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Clearer vision: Church’s historic stained-glass windows receive loving care

Business

Mayor lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate stays

Local

ERDC soldiers compete, excel in Norwegian Foot March

Downtown Vicksburg

Branch focusing on Miss Universe as she crowns next Miss Mississippi USA

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

Business

Visit Vicksburg launches City Attractions Passport

Crime

Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car