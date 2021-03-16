expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Porter's Chapel Academy baseball player Zach Ashley went 2-for-3 with an RBI double as the Eagles beat Greenville Christian 4-3 on Tuesday.

Baseball roundup: Palmer’s gem powers PCA to district win; Vicksburg walks it off vs. Natchez

By Staff Reports

Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Zach Ashley hit two doubles, including one that drove in a run during a big sixth-inning rally, and Porter’s Chapel Academy beat Greenville Christian 4-3 on Tuesday for a big district victory.

Ashley went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Chase Hearn also drove in a run for the Eagles (4-6, 2-0 MAIS District 4-2A), who stayed in first place in their district.

Ashley’s RBI double capped a three-run burst in the sixth inning that gave the Eagles a 4-1 lead. Three walks and an error led to Ricky Carraway scoring the go-ahead run earlier in the inning, and Taylor Osborne scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

PCA freshman pitcher Gage Palmer (4-1) turned in another strong performance on the mound. He allowed three runs, all unearned, on three hits and one walk while striking out 11. Palmer has 43 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched this season.

PCA and Greenville Christian will play again Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg 9, Natchez 8
Kealon Bass hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Vicksburg (3-4) a victory over Natchez on Monday.

Bass’ hit came after Derrick Brown drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 8, and capped a wild game. The Gators let an early 5-1 lead slip away, and then rallied from an 8-6 deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Bass finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Brown was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Chris Green also had two hits and scored two runs, and earned the pitching victory with two innings of solid relief work.

Green allowed an unearned run in the top of the sixth, but retired the side in the seventh to enable the Gators’ final comeback.

More News

Josie Newman Smith

City and county offices to close early ahead of ‘dangerous’ weather system

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Helen Henley

Downtown Vicksburg

City and county offices to close early ahead of ‘dangerous’ weather system

Local

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Downtown Vicksburg

Threat increases: Vicksburg placed under high risk for ‘long-track tornadoes’

COVID-19

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Local

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Local

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Business

Uncertain future: Theatre group waiting to see if it can continue using Strand Theatre

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Emergency officials issue warning ahead of severe weather

Crime

Crime reports: Employee’s work truck damaged by gunfire

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather threat forces Wednesday vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

Local

Military Park calls for volunteers for Saturday’s cemetery cleanup

Downtown Vicksburg

More than a decade in the making: City activates new auxiliary waterline

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured