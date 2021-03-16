expand
March 16, 2021

Joseph Monroe Ross Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:19 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Joseph Monroe Ross Jr., MD, 83, of Meridian, passed away into the loving hands of his heavenly father on March 14, 2021, at his residence and surrounded by family.

There will be two memorial services. The first will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Meridian. There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. and a service to follow at 11 a.m.

The second memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Vicksburg with visitation at noon and a service to follow at 1 p.m.

Joe Ross was born in Philadelphia to Mary Alice Tucker Ross and Joseph Monroe Ross Sr. on Aug. 15, 1937. He attended high school at Forest Hill in Jackson and continued his education at Mississippi College and then the University of Mississippi Medical School. For several years while he was a student, he proudly served in the Mississippi National Guard. He began practicing medicine in 1968 in Vicksburg and retired in 1999.

Being involved in church was central to his life and he was involved in activities and leadership at both Woodlawn Baptist Church in Vicksburg and First Baptist Church in Meridian. His passion for spreading the Gospel led to mission opportunities across the United States and several countries throughout the world.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty Ann Patrick Ross; his children, Dee Ross Negrete, Santa Clarita, Calif., Amy Ross Ward (Jimbo) Demopolis, Ala., Pat Ross (Suzanne) Madison, and Eric Ross (Erica) Atlanta; his siblings, Betsy Ross Kirkpatrick (Richard), Cooper Ross (Barbara), Margaret Lynn Ross Roberson, Daphne Ross O’Donnell; and his precious grandchildren, Joshua Negrete (Dee), William Douglas (Amy), Patrick Ross, Westbrooks Ross, Hampton Ross (Pat), and Martha Ross, Tucker Ross, Margaret Ross (Eric).

Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church Medical/Dental Ministry, PO Box 390, Vicksburg, MS 39281, Baptist Medical and Dental Mission International (BMDMI) 11 Plaza Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402, or 5th Sunday Trinidad 701 26th Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301.

The family of Joe Ross wishes to extend their sincere thanks for all the prayers and support from our churches, friends and family.

