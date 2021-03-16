expand
March 16, 2021

Phillip Doiron and Greg Gearhart carry a limb during the Vicksburg National Military Park volunteer clean up day in the National Cemetery in February 2019. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post, file photo) 

Military Park calls for volunteers for Saturday’s cemetery cleanup

By John Surratt

Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The Vicksburg National Military Park is looking for volunteers to help remove tree limbs and branches in the National Cemetery.

Participation for the cleanup, set for Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon, is limited to 30 people ages 12 and older. The event is the first public park program for 2021 since the pandemic. Check-in will be from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

Kristyn Pompa, park community volunteer ambassador, said machinery such as chainsaws will be handled by park employees.

“The only equipment that will be needed (by volunteers), although we can also provide it if volunteers don’t have it, are safety glasses and safety gloves,” she said.

According to information from the park, a large number of tree limbs and branches fell around the park during the ice storm in February with an extensive amount of debris falling in the cemetery.

“That’s where we probably received the most fallen trees and debris,” Pompa said.

The cleanup is expected to make the cemetery safer for visitors.

Brendan Wilson, chief of interpretation, education and partnerships at the Military Park, said the National Cemetery is open for pedestrian traffic only and remains closed to vehicles.

People participating in the cleanup program will be required to lift and carry medium-size tree limbs and work in small groups.

Anyone wanting to participate in the cleanup must pre-register at https://bit.ly/3rU8Scl.

For more information or to register, email Pompa at kristyn_pompa@partner.nps.com.

