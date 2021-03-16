A celebration of life for Rosie Tucker Floyd has been scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Rosie will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour service.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Rosie was a 1988 high school graduate of Vicksburg High School and received an Associate Degree from Hinds Community College. She furthered her education at the University of Monroe and after completion, she became a licensed Phlebotomists.

As years passed, Rosie realized her love for children and became a teacher assistant at Vicksburg Warren Intermediate.

Rosie had so many talents and one of those was a hairstylist. She loved making women look beautiful.

She leaves to cherish her golden memories, husband, R D Floyd; children, Rosalind Gaines, Raleigh Danuel Floyd III, Raniya Floyd; two sisters; three brothers; a host of other family members and friends.