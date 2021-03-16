expand
March 16, 2021

Severe weather threat forces Wednesday vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

By Staff Reports

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Due to the severe weather that is expected to roll through Warren County, those who had appointments to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the county’s drive-thru vaccination site will now receive their shot Friday.

The announcement came as emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for a threatening round of weather, expected to affect Warren County Wednesday afternoon.

Those who had appointments that were moved to Friday should expect to receive notification from the state Department of Health.

