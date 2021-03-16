expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

By John Surratt

Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Severe weather is expected to hit the Warren County area Wednesday bringing with it heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes.

Some storms could hit the area early Wednesday, but forecasters say the biggest threat for severe weather is expected later in the day.

“The main risk will be tomorrow afternoon, so for in your area it could be as early as 3 o’clock going to 6 or 7,” said Joanne Culin, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Office in Jackson. The storms, she said, are expected to be quick-moving.

“We are looking at a pretty significant severe weather risk,” she said. “Tornadoes likely, some strong and long track, damaging winds and large hail, some of it probably baseball size.” Tornadoes, she said, “are a big risk.”

The area can expect 60-70 mph wins with the storms, Culin said, adding things will be windy Wednesday with wind speeds of about 45 mph before any storms develop.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said Wednesday’s severe weather could be a double event with storms in the morning followed by the more severe storms later.

He cautioned, however, the storms may not hit exactly as predicted.

“It’s not an exact science; it could go either way,” he said. “The bottom line of the story is we are probably going to see a significant weather event tomorrow beginning sometime tomorrow afternoon or late morning going through tomorrow evening and now it the time for people to get ready.”

Elfer said the hurricane-force winds and tornadoes forecast to accompany the storms could result in trees down, power outages, damage to property and injuries.

He said people need to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, pay attention to radar, have an emergency with enough supplies to sustain a family for 72 hours, have cell phone charges, cars filled with gas, canned goods and non-perishable foods and make sure they have adequate shelter.

“If you’re living in a mobile home or if you’re living in a place that is not adequate for shelter, now is the time to start making those arrangements to go somewhere else,” Elfer said. “The National Weather Service does not use words like ‘significant’ or ‘severe’ lightly.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Warren Central walks all over Pisgah

COVID-19

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Local

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Local

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Business

Uncertain future: Theatre group waiting to see if it can continue using Strand Theatre

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Emergency officials issue warning ahead of severe weather

Crime

Crime reports: Employee’s work truck damaged by gunfire

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather threat forces Wednesday vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

Local

Military Park calls for volunteers for Saturday’s cemetery cleanup

Downtown Vicksburg

More than a decade in the making: City activates new auxiliary waterline

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates address economic development issues

Local

Burn ban looming?: Below normal rainfall drying out county