expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Warren Central's Spencer Elwart (23) gets a high-five from teammate Mayson Shealy (13) after scoring a run in a 10-0 win over Pisgah on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central walks all over Pisgah

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Warren Central didn’t hit the ball the way it wanted to on Tuesday. Then again, it didn’t need to.

The Vikings took advantage of six walks, five hit batters and three wild pitches to beat Pisgah 10-0 at the Bluff City Brawl spring break tournament. Warren Central (2-8) snapped a three-game losing streak despite getting only four hits.

“We didn’t hit like we should have. It’s an approach thing that we work on every day. It gets frustrating, but at this point in time absolutely we’ll take it,” Warren Central coach Randy Broome said. “We preach quality at-bats. A batting average will lie to you. A QAB is our goal every time we come into the box, and we try to get 60 percent on that. I’m pretty sure we hit that today.”

Warren Central scored in all but the last inning of the five-inning, mercy rule-shortened game. It broke things open with five runs in the fifth, when an infield hit by Ismael Trujillo was the only hit.

Pisgah’s starting pitcher Jackson Swales walked four batters, hit another with the bases loaded, and unleashed two wild pitches in the inning. Reliever Ty Cothran also walked a batter and hit one with the bases loaded. When the dust settled, Warren Central was ahead 6-0 and well on its way to an easy victory.

“We’ve been trying to preach battling in the box and to hit strikes, not necessarily your pitch,” Broome said. “Just putting the ball in play and making things happen has been a struggle for us, so I thought that part of our game was better.”

Elijah Gonzales drove in two runs with a single and Braxton McCurley hit an RBI single, both in the fourth inning, to push the lead to 10-0. McCurley singled, walked and was hit by a pitch in three plate appearances.

Trujillo also reached base three times, drove in one run and scored two.
On the mound, Mayson Shealy pitched a five-inning shutout. He scattered four hits and one walk, struck out four, and did not allow a runner past second base.

“He threw strikes like he always does. When he’s on the mound he gives us a chance no matter who we’re playing,” Broome said of Shealy.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Warren Central walks all over Pisgah

COVID-19

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Local

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Local

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Business

Uncertain future: Theatre group waiting to see if it can continue using Strand Theatre

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Emergency officials issue warning ahead of severe weather

Crime

Crime reports: Employee’s work truck damaged by gunfire

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather threat forces Wednesday vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

Local

Military Park calls for volunteers for Saturday’s cemetery cleanup

Downtown Vicksburg

More than a decade in the making: City activates new auxiliary waterline

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates address economic development issues

Local

Burn ban looming?: Below normal rainfall drying out county