A return to normalcy: Lake Fest will return this Memorial Day weekend

“Yes,” Eagle Lake Matters Association president Linda Banchetti said when being asked if Lake Fest will return in 2021.

For the past two years, Lake Fest has had to be canceled — 2019’s event was put off due to historic flooding, while the 2020 event was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Banchetti said, with the rollout of a vaccine for the virus and no backwater flooding issues, she began receiving emails from folks inquiring if the event would be held.

“We are going to do it this year,” she said.

Lake Fest, which is a community event designed to get people from surrounding areas to come out and visit Eagle Lake, was first held in 2014. It includes vendors and live music, as well as fun attractions for children and adults.

It continued to grow in popularity and, in 2018, the event drew more than 1,000 people.

Lake Fest will take place May 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Sanders House property, located just off Mississippi 465, on Eagle Lake Shore Road.

In honor of Memorial Day, Banchetti said, Christie Beasley, who is the music teacher at Vicksburg Catholic School, will sing the national anthem and a medley of patriotic tunes at the start of the event.

Vendors will also be on hand selling their wares and live music will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon by Ben Dew and from 1 to 5 p.m. by The Chill.

There will also be a Kidfest, Banchetti said, which will feature a 20-foot Tower of Terror slide and games.

Lake Fest is a fundraiser for the Eagle Lake Matters Association. It is funded, in part, by a tourism grant from the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, business sponsorships, T-shirt sales and vendor fees.

“It makes a little money. Not a ton, but enough to keep us going from year to year,” Banchetti said.

While Lake Fest is an outdoor event, Banchetti said COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

She said vendor spaces and sponsorships are still available. For more information, call 601-218-8100.

