expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

AKA Southeastern Regional Director Mitzi Dease Paige

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

By John Surratt

Published 11:36 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The efforts of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have done much to help communities survive and look toward a better post-pandemic future, the southeast regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority said.

“It is essential that we honor those who have worked tirelessly and selflessly during our global response to the pandemic,” AKA Southeastern Regional Director Mitzi Dease Paige of Jackson told members of Vicksburg’s Mu XI Omega Chapter of AKA during a virtual Founder’s Day program on March 7 observing the sorority’s 113th anniversary.

The event’s theme was “Caring is Essential: Mu Xi Omega Honors Essential Workers.”

“Caring is an essential part of Christian development; it is not only necessary that we come to aid others, but caring for others fulfills needs in others and us,” chapter president Ramona Warren said.

Mu Xi Omega awarded gift cards totaling $1,575 to 63 essential workers in Vicksburg and surrounding areas.

Each essential worker was nominated by chapter members and included the following categories: clergy, educators, first responders, government workers, health care providers, retail workers and small business owners.

“Over the past year our nation and the world have experienced so many changes,” Paige said. “We’ve had to adjust the way we have to do practically everything, from the way we have to leave our houses with our masks on and socially distance, to virtual learning and work (from home).

“There have been many challenges and many grief-filled moments but we continue to persevere. Perseverance is why we are gathered here today. Your theme ‘Caring is Essential’ is always timely. I’m honored to honor the care that our essential workers have extended month after month as we navigated the unknown paths and impact of COVID 19.”

Recalling Gov. Tate Reeves’ state of emergency declaration and the pressure the virus put on the state’s health care system, Paige said the pandemic’s effect on Mississippi showed that during such times of emergency “we know we won’t survive alone. We know more than ever how much we need one another; everyone. We have come this far by faith truly leaning on the Lord.”

Outlining the different careers providing service during the emergency — health care professionals, first responders, government officials, retail workers, clergy and service workers, Paige said, “We never would have made it without you.

“Thank you for your essential contribution to our shared wellness and outlook over the last year and beyond. Because you care, we have been able to make sense of this crisis.”

She said the services provided by essential workers reminded her of a line from a hymn “that is very dear and sacred to AKA women everywhere, ‘We help each other.’ Your service encourages me.

“We would not be where we are today, especially after the state of emergency if we did not help each other,” Paige said. “Caring for and helping one another is essential for us to both thrive and survive.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Helen Henley

Threat increases: Vicksburg placed under high risk for ‘long-track tornadoes’

Flashes are mashing as they head toward district schedule

Local

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Downtown Vicksburg

Threat increases: Vicksburg placed under high risk for ‘long-track tornadoes’

COVID-19

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Local

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Local

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Business

Uncertain future: Theatre group waiting to see if it can continue using Strand Theatre

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Emergency officials issue warning ahead of severe weather

Crime

Crime reports: Employee’s work truck damaged by gunfire

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather threat forces Wednesday vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

Local

Military Park calls for volunteers for Saturday’s cemetery cleanup

Downtown Vicksburg

More than a decade in the making: City activates new auxiliary waterline

Business

IRS provides details and way to track stimulus payments

Faith

Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

COVID-19

Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

City considering cameras to protect historic cemetery, graves

Downtown Vicksburg

Prepare now: High winds, tornadoes possible Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Truck stolen in Vicksburg recovered in Jackson

Crime

Shooting suspect captured, receives $250,000 bond

News

Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

Local

Supervisors honor Dr. Moore for his ‘years of service’

BREAKING NEWS

COVID vaccine to be available for all Mississippi residents

COVID-19

County’s COVID-19 measures still set to expire April 5

Local

Car collides with horse on I-20, one person critically injured

Local

Baylot, decorated engineer, succumbs to his years-long battle with cancer