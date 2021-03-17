City and county offices to close early ahead of ‘dangerous’ weather system

Just before noon, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for portions of central to eastern Mississippi until 7 p.m. The center labeled the severe weather threat expected to roll through the area this afternoon a “particularly dangerous situation.”

The area identified by the center includes a large section of Mississippi, beginning just east of Vicksburg, extending south into the Pine Belt, over to and into Alabama, and stretching northeast to Tupelo.

The center cited the primary weather threat as intense tornadoes, damaging winds with gusts to 80 miles per hour likely and large hail events with daily three inches in diameter likely.

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Dr. Jeff Holland announced that the recommendation has been made to officials within the Warren County Courthouse to close to the public beginning at 2:30 p.m. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said city offices will close at 2:30 p.m. as well.

Both Holland and Flaggs said essential personnel — such as first responders, 911 and emergency management — will remain on duty, while public works and road departments will be on stand by to support response to any damage.

Officials have maintained that severe weather could begin rolling through the area between 3 and 4 p.m.

