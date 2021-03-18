Downtown Easter Egg Hunt coming to Levee Street

Downtown Vicksburg is on the trail of stops for the Easter Bunny.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, the furry little friend will be hopping down to Catfish Row, 1119 Levee St., for a community-wide egg hunt sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street.

The free event, which is geared for ages 10 and younger, will include treat-filled eggs that will be scattered across Catfish Row, 1119 Levee St, Main Street executive director Kim Hopkins said.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available, as well as games and prizes.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket for the hunt — “And a camera to capture memories,” Hopkins said.

This is the first time Main Street has sponsored a community-wide Easter egg hunt, Hopkins said. In addition to the treat-filled eggs for children, there will be a prize egg for adults, too.

“We have merchants that are giving away discounts at their stores. Or it might be a pass to visit a museum free of charge or it might be downtown dollars or a happy from one of the stores,” Hopkins said.

Following the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will hop on up to Washington Street for plenty of shopping, dining, and live music that will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Hopkins said all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed during the event.

For more information, call 601-634-4527, email kimh@vicksburg.org. or visit the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program Facebook page.

