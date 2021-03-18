Graveside services for Joseph James Mack Sr. will Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Ballground, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Mack, a former resident, and 1972 graduate of South Vicksburg High School died March 22, 2021, in San Bernardino, Calif. He was 68.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Mack Sr. and Carrie Mack; a brother, McKinley Keathley: and a sister, Daisy Mack.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph James Mack Jr., and Joseph James George Mack; two brothers, Cheyenne Mack and George Mack Jr.; and four sisters, Rose Mack Jackson, Jacqueline Walker Gaines, Brenda Stimage Franklin and Malinda Pearson.