March 18, 2021

Shirley Jean Lewis

Published 9:07 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Funeral services for Shirley Jean Lewis will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Pastor June Chiplin Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are still required inside the building.

Shirley Jean Lewis passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at The Bluffs Nursing Home following a brief illness. She was 74. She had worked as a caregiver and had attended First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alzonia and Georgia Baxter Sr.; two brothers, Chester Baxter and Alonzia Baxter; and a sister, Irene Morant.

She is survived by her brother, Alzonia Baxter Jr. of Chicago; sisters Mary Alice Brooks of Chicago, Georgia L. Lee of Reed City, Mich., Nora Stanford of Vicksburg and Geneva Montpoint of Chicago.

