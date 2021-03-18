Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Tommy Gandy of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday at about 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue in Hinds County walking east on St. Charles Street, wearing blue jeans, a tan t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Gandy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.