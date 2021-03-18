expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Tommy Gandy

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

By Staff Reports

Published 3:54 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Tommy Gandy of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday at about 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue in Hinds County walking east on St. Charles Street, wearing blue jeans, a tan t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Gandy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

More News

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

Letter to the editor: Vicksburg would be far less interesting without The Strand

Thelma Bouie

Joseph James Mack Sr.

Local

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

Local

Mississippi teacher pay raise plan headed to governor

Faith

Boelens’ life as a missionary served the South and the world

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Easter Egg Hunt coming to Levee Street

Crime

Suspect charged with killing Vicksburg man in Texas captured

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Thank God’: Officials cautiously optimistic county has dodged weather’s worst

Local

A return to normalcy: Lake Fest will return this Memorial Day weekend

Downtown Vicksburg

Strong winds, heavy rains begin to pound Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later

Crime

Crime report: Officers capture Dabney Drive burglary suspect

Local

Video: Severe weather inches closer to Warren County

Local

Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

Downtown Vicksburg

City and county offices to close early ahead of ‘dangerous’ weather system

Local

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Downtown Vicksburg

Threat increases: Vicksburg placed under high risk for ‘long-track tornadoes’

COVID-19

Local officials cautious, optimistic as cases fall, vaccine doses increase

Local

Big risk: Forecast calls for tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, hail

Local

Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Business

Uncertain future: Theatre group waiting to see if it can continue using Strand Theatre

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Emergency officials issue warning ahead of severe weather

Crime

Crime reports: Employee’s work truck damaged by gunfire

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather threat forces Wednesday vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

Local

Military Park calls for volunteers for Saturday’s cemetery cleanup