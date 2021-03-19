expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

An American Flag is placed above the Old Mississippi River Bridge in this file photograph from October 2015. (File Photo/The Vicksburg Post)

Flag pole high above Old U.S. 80 Bridge to be replaced

By John Surratt

Published 11:02 am Friday, March 19, 2021

For almost 30 years, a large American flag has flown from the top of the Old U.S. 80 Bridge and the flagpole from which it flew has stood tall over the Mississippi River.

For many of those years, that flag has been sponsored by the Army-Navy Club to honor a local veteran.

But time and the elements have taken their toll and the bridge’s flagpole is showing its age. At the end of March, it will be replaced by a new standard.

“We can’t fly a flag at half-staff and it’s old, very old, and it’s needing some things we can’t do with it in its present condition so it’s easier to replace it,” Bridge Superintendent Herman Smith said.

He said the flagpole’s exact age is unknown. The first flag flew from it in 1994, but a search of county and Warren County Bridge Commission records failed to determine when it was installed. “We know it has been here at least since 1994,” he said.

Smith said planning for the project began in February 2019.

He said the pole will be replaced either March 30 or 31. The exact date, he said, will be determined Wednesday.

On the day it is replaced, the Mississippi State Welcome Center on Washington Street will be closed and used as a staging and parking area for the project. The people involved in the replacement will meet at the welcome center at 7:15 a.m. and sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. a helicopter for 5-State Helicopter of Fate, Texas, will leave the Vicksburg Municipal Airport to remove the pole from its base.

A four-man team consisting of two bridge commission employees, a rigger for 5-State and a safety worker will be on the bridge to help remove the pole. The helicopter will be attached to the pole and when the pole has some pressure on it, the workers will disconnect it and it will be taken to the airport.

After the helicopter reaches the airport, the flagpole will be laid down and the base plate for the new pole containing a 5-foot shaft will be attached to the helicopter and flown to the bridge.

Once the base plate is bolted down and secured, Smith said, the helicopter pilot will be notified, deliver the new flagpole and move it over the shaft.

“The flagpole is not anchored down,” he said. “It fits over the shaft and it floats at that position. That way, the flagpole can rotate if it needs to and have some movement to be able to bear weight.”

The movement will also allow the flagpole to adjust to weather conditions, Smith said, adding it is supposed to handle sustained 110 mph winds for several hours with the flag still attached to it.

Smith said rail traffic will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon and river traffic from 7 a.m. to noon for the project.

Traffic along the Interstate 20 Mississippi River bridge will not be affected. 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Photo Gallery: 2021 Mississippi State Gymnastics Championship

Flag pole high above Old U.S. 80 Bridge to be replaced

NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

Video: Theme, charity and band for 8th annual Ritz on the River announced

Downtown Vicksburg

Flag pole high above Old U.S. 80 Bridge to be replaced

Local

NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

Business

Video: Theme, charity and band for 8th annual Ritz on the River announced

Business

Riverboats make their return to Vicksburg

Business

City sales tax collections continue strong growth

Local

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket

Crime

Shooting reported near Kings Street and North Washington

Local

Easterling serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

Local

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

Local

Mississippi teacher pay raise plan headed to governor

Faith

Boelens’ life as a missionary served the South and the world

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Easter Egg Hunt coming to Levee Street

Crime

Suspect charged with killing Vicksburg man in Texas captured

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Thank God’: Officials cautiously optimistic county has dodged weather’s worst

Local

A return to normalcy: Lake Fest will return this Memorial Day weekend

Downtown Vicksburg

Strong winds, heavy rains begin to pound Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later

Crime

Crime report: Officers capture Dabney Drive burglary suspect

Local

Video: Severe weather inches closer to Warren County

Local

Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

Downtown Vicksburg

City and county offices to close early ahead of ‘dangerous’ weather system

Local

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Downtown Vicksburg

Threat increases: Vicksburg placed under high risk for ‘long-track tornadoes’