March 19, 2021

Frank Bell Joseph

By Staff Reports

Published 9:07 am Friday, March 19, 2021

Frank Bell Joseph passed away at Merit Health River Region Medical Center,  after a brief illness. He was 85.

Frank was born on Dec. 2, 1935, in Madisonville, Ky. He moved to Vicksburg with his parents as a child and lived here for the rest of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Joseph and Evelyn Veazey Joseph; and a sister, Judy Joseph Feminella.

He is survived by three sisters, Linda Joseph Hollingsworth and husband, Jack Hollingsworth, Darlene Joseph Sprouse and deceased husband, Dean Sprouse, and Vicky Joseph McMillin.

Frank has been a very devoted Catholic and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. At the time of his death, he resided at The Bluff’s Nursing Home.

He worked most of his life in the grocery store business.  He worked for his Aunt Badra Thomas at Thomas Grocery and then for his dad, Lee Joseph at Joseph Shoppette. He loved music and bicycling.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Fisher-Riles Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

