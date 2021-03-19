expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Heavy rains and high winds made driving through Vicksburg and Warren County Wednesday afternoon a bit more difficult. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

By The Associated Press

Published 10:54 am Friday, March 19, 2021

JACKSON (AP) — At least nine tornadoes struck Alabama and Mississippi this week during a severe weather outbreak that could have been worse if temperatures hadn’t remained relatively low, forecasters said.

Teams from the National Weather Service in Mississippi found evidence of five weak tornadoes in Simpson, Lincoln, Lamar, Copiah and Wayne counties, where an EF2 twister with winds of as much as 135 mph ripped apart chicken houses and damaged homes.

Four more twisters were confirmed in Alabama in Moundville, south of Tuscaloosa; Fairview in Cullman County; Cottondale east of Tuscaloosa; and Chilton County. There, an EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph damaged and destroyed homes near Pools Crossroads.

Storm surveys were continuing, and the weather service said additional tornadoes could be added to the tally.

While forecasters had predicted the possibility of larger tornadoes that stayed on the ground for miles, the weather service said the storms were less intense because heavy rains kept temperatures from rising and providing more energy to the atmosphere.

More News

Photo Gallery: 2021 Mississippi State Gymnastics Championship

Flag pole high above Old U.S. 80 Bridge to be replaced

NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

Video: Theme, charity and band for 8th annual Ritz on the River announced

Downtown Vicksburg

Flag pole high above Old U.S. 80 Bridge to be replaced

Local

NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

Business

Video: Theme, charity and band for 8th annual Ritz on the River announced

Business

Riverboats make their return to Vicksburg

Business

City sales tax collections continue strong growth

Local

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket

Crime

Shooting reported near Kings Street and North Washington

Local

Easterling serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

Local

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

Local

Mississippi teacher pay raise plan headed to governor

Faith

Boelens’ life as a missionary served the South and the world

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Easter Egg Hunt coming to Levee Street

Crime

Suspect charged with killing Vicksburg man in Texas captured

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Thank God’: Officials cautiously optimistic county has dodged weather’s worst

Local

A return to normalcy: Lake Fest will return this Memorial Day weekend

Downtown Vicksburg

Strong winds, heavy rains begin to pound Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

Local

Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later

Crime

Crime report: Officers capture Dabney Drive burglary suspect

Local

Video: Severe weather inches closer to Warren County

Local

Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

Downtown Vicksburg

City and county offices to close early ahead of ‘dangerous’ weather system

Local

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Vicksburg chapter honors essential workers

Downtown Vicksburg

Threat increases: Vicksburg placed under high risk for ‘long-track tornadoes’