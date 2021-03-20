expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Mississippi State advances to second round of NIT

By The Associated Press

Published 8:07 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mississippi State kept the upset train rolling in the first round of the NIT.
D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points, Iverson Molinar added 19 and Mississippi State defeated top-seeded Saint Louis 74-68 on Saturday to wrap up the first round of the NIT.

The Bulldogs (16-14) advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday against Richmond (14-8).

Mississippi State was the second No. 4 seed to knock off a No. 1 in the 16-team tournament, and the fourth lower seed to win in the eight first-round games.

Derek Fountain added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who were 14-of-17 from the foul line in the second half, with Stewart going 3 of 4 in the final 39 seconds to clinch the win.

Molinar hit four free throws in less than a minute and Fountain shook free for a dunk to put the Bulldogs on top 66-59 with 4:49 to play, but a rash of turnovers allowed Saint Louis to cut the deficit 71-68 with under a minute to play.

After the last turnover, Cameron Matthews made a acrobatic steal to get the ball back, allowing Stewart to wrap it up.

Mississippi State shot 50 percent and outscored Saint Louis 18-8 from the foul line. The Billikens shot 42 percent but attempted 14 fewer shots.

Javonte Perkins scored 21 points for the Billikens (14-7), who were playing in their 19th NIT but first since 2004. Hasahn French added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 14 and Terrence Hargrove Jr. 10.

More News

Vicksburg’s Scott helps Alabama State hand JSU its first loss

Mississippi State advances to second round of NIT

College baseball roundup: Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Hinds clinch series victories

Huge first inning sends St. Al to blowout win vs. PCA

Local

Volunteers converge on National Cemetery to remove storm debris

COVID-19

Warren County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate above state average

Downtown Vicksburg

Resident honored with ‘Victoria Broadwater Day’ as she turns 100

Downtown Vicksburg

City officials honor long-term employee Sue Roberts, dedicate senior center in her honor

Local

Calling in backup: Mayor, Alderman OK contract to help with storm debris

Local

Mat Sinking Unit completes revetment season

Business

Volunteers needed: Organizers plan Day of Caring projects

Downtown Vicksburg

Flag pole high above Old U.S. 80 Bridge to be replaced

Local

NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

Business

Video: Theme, charity and band for 8th annual Ritz on the River announced

Business

Riverboats make their return to Vicksburg

Business

City sales tax collections continue strong growth

Local

NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket

Crime

Shooting reported near Kings Street and North Washington

Local

Easterling serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

Local

Silver Alert issued for Hinds County resident

Local

Mississippi teacher pay raise plan headed to governor

Faith

Boelens’ life as a missionary served the South and the world

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Easter Egg Hunt coming to Levee Street

Crime

Suspect charged with killing Vicksburg man in Texas captured

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Thank God’: Officials cautiously optimistic county has dodged weather’s worst

Local

A return to normalcy: Lake Fest will return this Memorial Day weekend

Downtown Vicksburg

Strong winds, heavy rains begin to pound Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning