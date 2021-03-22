expand
March 22, 2021

Governor’s Mansion reopens for tours beginning April 1

By Staff Reports

Published 10:36 am Monday, March 22, 2021

JACKSON — Beginning April 1, the historic section of the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will reopen to the public for guided tours. Free guided tours will be offered Tuesday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m.and 10:30 a.m. Reservations are mandatory and must be made at least 72 hours in advance.

“After a long year filled with many challenges, we are so excited to resume tours at the Governor’s Mansion,” First Lady Elee Reeves said. “We look forward to seeing everyone who comes to visit Mississippi’s home! It is our hope that each of you will come learn more about this historic home, and grow to love it as much as we do.”

To make a reservation, email the curator at mansiontours@mdah.ms.gov or call 601-359-6421. As a precaution, a maximum of 10 visitors per time slot will be allowed in the mansion and face coverings will be required.

The Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, a National Historic Landmark, is administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. First occupied in 1842, the Governor’s Mansion is the second-oldest continuously occupied governor’s residence in the United States.

The Greek Revival building was designed by William Nichols, an English-born architect who also designed the Old Capitol. The mansion was renovated in 1908–09, then underwent a renovation and restoration in the 1970s that included the acquisition of appropriate antique furniture and accessories to furnish the historic interior.

