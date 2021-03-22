expand
March 22, 2021

The family of Tommie Lee Williams Sr. stand by the historical marker honoring him after dedication ceremonies in March 2020 in his honor. Williams wife, Frances Pearline Williams, is seated in the front. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Letter to the Editor: Tommie L. Williams was a Vicksburg hero

By Staff Reports

Published 4:07 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Dear editor,

Tommie L. Williams spent much of his life doing what he loved, serving and helping the Vicksburg community.

Starting out as a Magnolia High School graduate, he moved on to what was then Alcorn College. At this point, knowing that he wanted to serve his community, he opened his own business as a certified plumber and built a large clientele.

In 1944, Mr. Williams joined the military and fought in World War II in Eastern Europe. Upon returning home, he founded “We Care” which was an agency providing services for children and families. These services included GED programs, tutoring, job training, housing, food pantry, clothes closet and thrift store. Services were provided in Washington, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo and Warren counties.

In 1967, Mr. Williams sadly lost his eyesight but this did not deter him. He ventured to the Veteran’s Hospital for the Blind in Illinois to learn how to function in a world without sight. While carrying on his life’s work, he became an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, NAACP, VFW and the Kiwanis Club.

Mr. Williams died in 2014 leaving “We Care” to continue under the leadership of Ms. Jackie Bingham. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. proclaimed March 12 as Tommie Lee Williams Day in the City of Vicksburg a marker in his honor has been erected.

Mr. Williams was “Vicksburg’s very own hero.”

Jacquelyn Cotton

Vicksburg

