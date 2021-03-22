expand
March 23, 2021

Photo gallery: Youth baseball kicks off at Sports Force

By Staff Reports

Published 9:48 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

The Vicksburg Warren Athletics Association’s spring baseball season began Monday night at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi.

With games featuring players of all ages and skill levels, the spring season — which this year began right on time — drew hundreds of parents, grandparents and other fans to fields throughout the park.

Here are a few photos from Monday’s action.

If you would like to submit a photo of your favorite youth baseball player, email it to news@vicksburgpost.com. Make sure to include the names of all of those in the photograph. The photos may be used in a later photo gallery or within the pages of The Vicksburg Post.

Play ball!

