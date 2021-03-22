YMCA’s Easter Sunrise Service returning to Fort Hill

The Vicksburg YMCA’s Easter Sunrise Service will return to Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park, Purks YMCA Director Philip Doiron said.

He said details are incomplete for the April 4 service. The Rev. Andy Andrews, rector of Church of the Holy Trinity and the Rev. Brian Crawford of City of Light Church are expected to deliver messages during the service.

The sunrise service is traditionally held Easter Sunday morning at a site in the Vicksburg National Military Park, but concerns over severe weather and the COVID-19 virus forced organizers to move the 2020 event indoors at the Purks YMCA and livestream the event.

