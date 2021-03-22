expand
March 22, 2021

Hundreds of worshipers look on during the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Fort Hill in 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Vicksburg YMCA)

YMCA’s Easter Sunrise Service returning to Fort Hill

By John Surratt

Published 2:37 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

The Vicksburg YMCA’s Easter Sunrise Service will return to Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park, Purks YMCA Director Philip Doiron said.

He said details are incomplete for the April 4 service. The Rev. Andy Andrews, rector of Church of the Holy Trinity and the Rev. Brian Crawford of City of Light Church are expected to deliver messages during the service.

The sunrise service is traditionally held Easter Sunday morning at a site in the Vicksburg National Military Park, but concerns over severe weather and the COVID-19 virus forced organizers to move the 2020 event indoors at the Purks YMCA and livestream the event.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

