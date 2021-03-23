expand
March 23, 2021

Georgia ‘Peaches’ Havard Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A visitation has been scheduled for Georgia “Peaches” Havard Jones for Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services. There will be a private graveside service.

Georgia confessed Christ in 1955 at Mount Ararat MB Church. She was dearly loved and cherished by her family. She loved to cook for her family and friends.

Her loving memories will be forever cherished by her daughter, Rosa Whitney West Bells; grandchildren, Larry West, Verdina Williams, Eric (Nat) West, Yvette Price and Cleo Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Lafane Mixon, Chaneka Flagg, Jalisa West, Maya West, Larry west Jr., Crystal Williams, Amber Williams, DeMarcus West, Dallas West, Dakota West, Francesca Doss, Jasmine, Daisha, Kendrick Price; and a host of other family members and friends.

Georgia “Peaches” Havard Jones transitioned to her heavenly home on March 16, 2021, at her residence at the age of 97.

