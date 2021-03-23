expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, left, was joined by Tommy Stansell with Vicksburg Forest Products, right, as Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday as Agriculture Day in the State of Mississippi to coincide with National Ag Day.

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

JACKSON — Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was joined by Tommy Stansell with Vicksburg Forest Products, as Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday as Agriculture Day in the State of Mississippi.

“I appreciate Gov. Reeves recognizing the importance of agriculture to our state and encouraging our citizens to also recognize the value of our state’s largest industry,” Gipson said. “The agriculture industry contributes over $7 billion to the economy annually in farm-gate value of the commodities produced on our 34,700 farms. Our farmers and ranchers provide food, fiber and shelter, and over the past year, we’ve especially seen the importance of their contributions during the pandemic. Today, I’m honored to celebrate our dedicated ag workers throughout the state.”

This designation of Tuesday as Agriculture Day in Mississippi coincides with National Agriculture Day.

National Ag Day was started in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America as an effort to encourage every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, to appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products, to value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy, and to acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.

“Today is an important day, not only to farmers but to all Mississippians,” Reeves said. “Agriculture remains a direct part of daily life for many of our citizens, but it also plays an essential role in all our lives. The people in our agriculture community work to feed and provide for the world, and I am proud to proclaim today as Agriculture Day in the State of Mississippi.”

More News

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

It’s time to validate, challenge candidate claims

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Downtown Vicksburg

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Business

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Business

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

Local

Students building new realities for their careers in new program at Hinds

Downtown Vicksburg

Another round: Central Mississippi under the gun once again for severe weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River expected to hit flood stage in April, then drop

Local

Photo gallery: Youth baseball kicks off at Sports Force

Local

Mississippi College to host in-person graduations in May

Business

Watco, county agree to long-term Port of Vicksburg agreement

Faith

YMCA’s Easter Sunrise Service returning to Fort Hill

Business

American Countess christened, set to visit Vicksburg on maiden cruise

Local

No Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi’s Lee County

Local

Governor’s Mansion reopens for tours beginning April 1

COVID-19

AstraZeneca: U.S. data shows vaccine effective for all adults

Local

City signs water study contract, meeting set with company, water districts

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates speak about addressing ongoing pandemic

Local

Volunteers converge on National Cemetery to remove storm debris

COVID-19

Warren County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate above state average

Downtown Vicksburg

Resident honored with ‘Victoria Broadwater Day’ as she turns 100

Downtown Vicksburg

City officials honor long-term employee Sue Roberts, dedicate senior center in her honor

Local

Calling in backup: Mayor, Alderman OK contract to help with storm debris

Local

Mat Sinking Unit completes revetment season

Business

Volunteers needed: Organizers plan Day of Caring projects