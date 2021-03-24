expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Jamee Culpepper

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

By Staff Reports

Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

A Vicksburg woman arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with drug possession now faces an additional felony charge.

Jamee Culpepper, 30, of Vicksburg, was arrested after the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria in which she was a passenger was stopped for speeding on Army-Navy Drive Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m.  A search of the vehicle was made and officers found a quantity of methamphetamine. Culpepper was arrested for one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During her initial court appearance Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Culpepper’s bond at $20,000 and bound her case over to the grand jury.

Wednesday, Vicksburg Police officials reported Culpepper is now facing an auto theft charge related to the taking of a 2009 Nissan Sentra from Riverwalk Casino on March 13.

During her appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday, Carpenter set her bond on the auto theft charge at $40,000 and bound the case over to the grand jury.

More News

Willie Shorter Jr.

Laura Bell Brisco

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Renaming senior center in Miss Sue’s honor is a fitting tribute

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Business

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Business

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

Local

Students building new realities for their careers in new program at Hinds

Downtown Vicksburg

Another round: Central Mississippi under the gun once again for severe weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River expected to hit flood stage in April, then drop

Local

Photo gallery: Youth baseball kicks off at Sports Force

Local

Mississippi College to host in-person graduations in May

Business

Watco, county agree to long-term Port of Vicksburg agreement