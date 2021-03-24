expand
March 24, 2021

Daniel ‘Danny’ Buford White Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Funeral services for Daniel “Danny” Buford White Jr., age 74, will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La., with Marshall Sevier officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.

Danny passed away at his home on Monday, March 22, 2021, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Lake Providence, La., to Daniel Buford White Sr. and Mary Edith White.

