Funeral services for Daniel “Danny” Buford White Jr., age 74, will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La., with Marshall Sevier officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.

Danny passed away at his home on Monday, March 22, 2021, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Lake Providence, La., to Daniel Buford White Sr. and Mary Edith White.