March 24, 2021

Marcus Dufour

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

By Staff Reports

Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Marcus Dufour, Senior Project Manager for the Warren County Port Commission, recently earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer, a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

The International Economic Development Council administered the CEcD Exam on March 6 and candidates received their results on March 12.

With years of economic development experience, Dufour has assisted with locating and expanding businesses to create over 800 jobs and invest over $140,000,000 in Vicksburg and Warren County.

“As an organization, we are proud that Marcus has earned this important certification and thankful that he chose to make a difference in our State by joining our team,” Pablo Diaz, President & CEO of the Vicksburg Warren County Economic Development Partnership said. “This is a big achievement for any developer and a reflection of Marcus’ professionalism, dedication, proactive nature, and true passion for economic development.”

The designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in key areas of economic development including business retention & expansion, finance and credit analysis, marketing and attraction, direct foreign investment, workforce development and entrepreneurial and small business development among others.

As economic development professionals, Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector.

There are currently over 1,100 active Certified Economic Developers in the United States.

