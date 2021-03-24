expand
March 24, 2021

Laura Bell Brisco

By Staff Reports

Published 6:44 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

A homegoing celebration for Laura Bell Brisco will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Joseph Brisco officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings are required while inside the building.

Laura Bell Brisco was born to the late Cornelius and Fannie Smith on Feb. 28, 1925, in Vicksburg. She went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021. She was 96.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Pleasant Hill M.B. Church. Mrs. Lura served on the usher board and later moved to the Mother Board where she remained until her final days.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Fannie Smith; her husband, Charlie Brisco Sr.; her daughter, Fannie Rayford; her sons, Charlies Brisco Jr., Cornelius Brisco, Abraham Brisco and Nathaniel Brisco; her sisters, Rosie Cox and Melinda Grammer; and her brothers, Alonzo Smith and L.C. Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Berdia (Leon) Casey and Gertrude (Earnest) Thomas of Vicksburg; her sons, Pastor Joseph Brisco Sr., Roy (Felecia) Brisco, Alberta (Beatrice) Brisco all of Vicksburg; she raised two other siblings; a daughter, Debra (Charles) Brisco and a son, Devonte Brisco. She a;sp0 leaves 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, including a special friend Mary Rogers.

