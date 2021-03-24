expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Porter's Chapel Academy's Taylor Osborne scores a run early in Tuesday's game against Manchester Academy. Osborne had one RBI and scored one run, but Manchester beat PCA 17-5. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Manchester hands PCA its first district loss; Tallulah rolls over Riverdale

By Ernest Bowker

Published 10:29 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Porter’s Chapel Academy kicked the ball around Tuesday night, and its status as a first-place team went right with it.

The Eagles committed six errors that led to 10 unearned runs, and they suffered their first district loss of the season in falling 17-5 to Manchester Academy.

Dylan Dendy went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored for Manchester (5-1, 1-1 MAIS District 4-2A). Mills Paul was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs scored, and Jon Riley Poe was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Poe also pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

The first four batters in Manchester’s order ­— Paul, Jon Riley Poe, Dendy and Parks Poe — combined for 11 of the team’s 16 hits, scored 13 of their 17 runs, and had seven RBIs.
Errors, though, were just as big a factor for PCA (6-9, 3-1).

Two errors in the fourth inning led to three runs for the Mavericks, which gave them a 7-2 lead and started to crack the game open. Another error and a dropped third strike in the seventh inning led to three more runs, and Manchester scored eight total to make it 17-4.

John Wyatt Massey and Zach Ashley each had two hits and an RBI for PCA, and Gage Palmer scored two runs. The Eagles had eight hits total and kept up for a while — Ashley’s RBI single gave them a 2-1 lead after one inning, and Thomas Azlin had another RBI single in the fourth that trimmed their deficit to 7-4 — but the errors and a mounting pitch count for their star pitcher Palmer ultimately did them in.

Palmer left the game after throwing 106 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed 11 hits, but only walked two batters and struck out seven. Only three of the nine runs he allowed were earned.

Two relievers followed Palmer and gave up eight runs — five of them earned — on five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.

PCA and Manchester will play again Thursday at 6 p.m. in Yazoo City.

Tallulah Academy 17, Riverdale 0
Marsh Wood went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and also pitched three scoreless innings to lead Tallulah Academy (12-1) to a run-rule victory over Riverdale Academy.

Jacob Martin also went 3-for-4 for the Trojans, with a double and three RBIs. Kayne Romero and Walker Sullivan both hit RBI triples and scored one run each.

Sullivan’s RBI triple capped a five-run first inning. Romero’s triple was part of a nine-run rally in the bottom of the fourth.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Manchester hands PCA its first district loss; Tallulah rolls over Riverdale

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi

Daniel ‘Danny’ Buford White Jr.

Who’s Hot

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Business

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Business

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

Local

Students building new realities for their careers in new program at Hinds

Downtown Vicksburg

Another round: Central Mississippi under the gun once again for severe weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River expected to hit flood stage in April, then drop

Local

Photo gallery: Youth baseball kicks off at Sports Force

Local

Mississippi College to host in-person graduations in May

Business

Watco, county agree to long-term Port of Vicksburg agreement

Faith

YMCA’s Easter Sunrise Service returning to Fort Hill

Business

American Countess christened, set to visit Vicksburg on maiden cruise

Local

No Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi’s Lee County

Local

Governor’s Mansion reopens for tours beginning April 1

COVID-19

AstraZeneca: U.S. data shows vaccine effective for all adults

Local

City signs water study contract, meeting set with company, water districts

Business

Candidate survey: Primary candidates speak about addressing ongoing pandemic

Local

Volunteers converge on National Cemetery to remove storm debris

COVID-19

Warren County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate above state average

Downtown Vicksburg

Resident honored with ‘Victoria Broadwater Day’ as she turns 100

Downtown Vicksburg

City officials honor long-term employee Sue Roberts, dedicate senior center in her honor

Local

Calling in backup: Mayor, Alderman OK contract to help with storm debris

Local

Mat Sinking Unit completes revetment season