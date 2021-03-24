Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

The Warren County Emergency Management Agency, along with the Mississippi State Department of Health, announced Wednesday afternoon that Thursday appointments at the county’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site have been rescheduled.

Officials cited the threat of severe weather forecast for the area Thursday as reasons for the decision to reschedule.

Those who had appointments for Thursday — which were those receiving their second dose of the vaccine — will be notified by state health officials of when their appointments have been rescheduled.

Through Wednesday, health officials announced that more than 16,800 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Warren County residents. So far, 12 percent of the county’s population has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

