expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:30 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Warren County Emergency Management Agency, along with the Mississippi State Department of Health, announced Wednesday afternoon that Thursday appointments at the county’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site have been rescheduled.

Officials cited the threat of severe weather forecast for the area Thursday as reasons for the decision to reschedule.

Those who had appointments for Thursday — which were those receiving their second dose of the vaccine — will be notified by state health officials of when their appointments have been rescheduled.

Through Wednesday, health officials announced that more than 16,800 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Warren County residents. So far, 12 percent of the county’s population has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Willie Shorter Jr.

Laura Bell Brisco

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Renaming senior center in Miss Sue’s honor is a fitting tribute

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Business

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Business

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

Local

Students building new realities for their careers in new program at Hinds

Downtown Vicksburg

Another round: Central Mississippi under the gun once again for severe weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River expected to hit flood stage in April, then drop

Local

Photo gallery: Youth baseball kicks off at Sports Force

Local

Mississippi College to host in-person graduations in May

Business

Watco, county agree to long-term Port of Vicksburg agreement