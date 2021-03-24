expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Vicksburg YMCA Executive Director Phillip Doiron, second from right, discusses plans for the 72nd Easter sunrise service with the Rev. Brian Crawford, pastor of City Light Church, left, the Rev. Andy Andrews, rector of Church of the Holy Trinity; Paul Ballard, Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church; and Blake Teller. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

By John Surratt

Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Vicksburg YMCA’s 72nd Easter Sunrise Service will return to Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park April 4, Purks YMCA Director Phillip Doiron said.

The service will begin at 7 a.m. The Rev. Andy Andrews, rector of Church of the Holy Trinity, and the Rev. Brian Crawford of City Light Church will each deliver messages during the service and music will be provided by Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.

Normally, Doiron said, people would park at the Cairo Museum parking lot north of Fort Hill and taken by bus to attend the service at Fort Hill.

This year, he said, out of concern for COVID-19 people will park along Confederate Avenue, which intersects with Fort Hill Drive and runs along the east side of Fort Hill inside the park, and walk to the service.

“For the past 71 years, the YMCA has hosted an interdenominational Easter sunrise service for the greater community of Vicksburg,” Doiron said. “Traditionally held at the top of Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park, the service unites people of different faiths in celebration of our Lord and savior’s resurrection.”

In 2020, however, COVID-19 and the threat of severe weather forced the service to be relocated indoors at the Purks YMCA where equipment was set up to broadcast on V105.5 and streamed live through the YMCA’s and The Vicksburg Post’s Facebook pages.

 This year’s service will be an in-person event. Masks and social distancing will be required of those who attend.

“We’ll adhere to all city of Vicksburg restrictions for the pandemic,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a neat way, especially what we’ve gone through the past few years, it’s going to be neat to get together as a community again and celebrate Easter.

The service will be canceled in the event of rain, “But we have had it where we have had the service and it rained 30 minutes later or it may rain 30 minutes before. It hasn’t been washed out since I’ve been here,” Doiron said.

For more information, call Doiron at 601-638-1071 or by email at phillipd@vicksburgymca.com.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Willie Shorter Jr.

Laura Bell Brisco

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Renaming senior center in Miss Sue’s honor is a fitting tribute

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Business

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Business

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

Local

Students building new realities for their careers in new program at Hinds

Downtown Vicksburg

Another round: Central Mississippi under the gun once again for severe weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River expected to hit flood stage in April, then drop

Local

Photo gallery: Youth baseball kicks off at Sports Force

Local

Mississippi College to host in-person graduations in May

Business

Watco, county agree to long-term Port of Vicksburg agreement