expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

By Staff Reports

Published 2:07 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

A number of emergency units are responding to a serious situation on Interstate 20 near the Flowers accident.

According to early reports, a multiple vehicle accident has taken place on I-20 westbound, with one vehicle reportedly on fire and people trapped.

In addition to fire and emergency medical units responding, Air Care has been placed on standby.

This accident led to the shutdown of westbound and eastbound traffic, but authorities have reopened one eastbound lane to traffic.

The accident is reportedly is also near the site of a wreck earlier this morning involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter en route and will provide more information once it is available.

More News

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

Who’s Hot

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Response to serious accident on Interstate 20 near Big Black could last hours

Local

Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

Local

Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

BREAKING NEWS

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

Downtown Vicksburg

Siege saw more than 100 awarded nation’s highest honor

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi