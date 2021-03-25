expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

The trailer of an 18-wheeler continues to smolder following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 westbound Thursday. At least two people have been reported killed. (Submitted Photo)

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

By John Surratt

Published 5:16 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

A fiery crash Thursday afternoon involving six vehicles in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 at the Big Black River Bridge resulted in multiple fatalities, authorities said.

The wreck, which claimed the lives of at least two people, occurred about 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lane of I-20 at the Big Black River bridge. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said three people injured in the wreck were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Jackson; one to the University of Mississippi Medical Center; and two taken to Merit Health Central Mississippi. He did not have information on the injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Kervin Stewart said the wreck occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 while traffic was stopped because of an earlier wreck Thursday morning, where an 18-wheeler overturned near the Flowers exit.

“An 18-wheeler, an SUV, two pickups and an unknown vehicle were stopped when another 18-wheeler collided with the SUV — which was the last vehicle in line — causing a chain reaction collision,” Stewart said. “We have two fatalities.”

Stewart could not confirm that only two people were killed in the accident, given the amount of work left to untangle the vehicles and clear the wreck. As of 7 p.m. Thursday no other fatalities had been reported, but work to clear the accident was continuing. 

The collision caused several fires, including the trailer of the first 18-wheeler, which was carrying cardboard, the SUV and the second 18-wheeler. Stewart said the drivers of the 18-wheelers and the two pickups were able to escape.

“There were three people in the SUV,” Stewart said, adding one person in the SUV was able to escape. He did not know about the people in the unknown vehicle.

Stewart said one eastbound lane of I-20 was reopened as of 6 p.m., while one westbound lane was expected to open by 8 p.m.

Because of where the accident took place, traffic continued to back up in both directions on the interstate and caused significant delays on feeder roads in the area, including U.S. Highway 80.

Besides the Highway Patrol, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Bovina Volunteer Fire Department, Culkin Fire Department, Vicksburg Fire Department, Warren County Emergency Management and firefighters from Hinds County responded to the wreck.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

Who’s Hot

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Response to serious accident on Interstate 20 near Big Black could last hours

Local

Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

Local

Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

BREAKING NEWS

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

Downtown Vicksburg

Siege saw more than 100 awarded nation’s highest honor

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi