expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

St. Aloysius baseball coach Sid Naron hits a round of infield to his players before a game against Pisgah last week. Naron has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the Flashes have postponed their next five games while players are in quarantine. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

St. Al baseball team in quarantine after coach is diagnosed with COVID-19

By Ernest Bowker

Published 10:08 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

St. Aloysius’ baseball team has postponed at least its next five games and sent its players into quarantine after head coach Sid Naron was diagnosed with COVID-19.

St. Al athletic director Mike Jones said Naron was diagnosed after Monday’s 1-0 loss to Simpson Academy, and it’s uncertain when he will be back with the team. If Naron is unable to return right away, Jones said assistant coach Jay Harper would serve as head coach in Naron’s absence.

St. Al and Simpson Academy were scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday at Bazinsky Field, but that game has now been postponed. Three games next week against Park Place Christian Academy have also been postponed. Jones said no makeup dates have been set yet. The games must be played before the scheduled start of the MAIS baseball playoffs on April 19.

St. Al’s next scheduled game is April 6, at Bazinsky Field against Hartfield Academy.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Thelma Merideth Hughes

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

St. Al baseball team in quarantine after coach is diagnosed with COVID-19

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

BREAKING NEWS

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

Downtown Vicksburg

Siege saw more than 100 awarded nation’s highest honor

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Engineers, officials begin deep dive into city’s water system performance

Crime

Crime reports: Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

Business

Vicksburg resident relishes her work as member of Entergy’s Grand Gulf team

Business

Reeves proclaims Agriculture Day in Mississippi

Local

Students building new realities for their careers in new program at Hinds

Downtown Vicksburg

Another round: Central Mississippi under the gun once again for severe weather