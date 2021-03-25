expand
March 25, 2021

Mississippi River in Vicksburg

Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

By Staff Reports

Published 2:36 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District activated its Emergency Operations Center to “emergency watch” status Wednesday due to current and forecasted high water on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

During an emergency watch, District personnel and their local partners monitor the conditions of all federal flood control works, including levees, floodwalls and pump stations. They also monitor rainfall amounts in affected areas and use National Weather Service data to determine if weather conditions warrant further action.

“In light of current and projected high-water stages throughout the region, we’re taking precautions and activating our Emergency Operations Center,” said Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “The district has begun and will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to manage flood risk.”

The Mississippi River at Vicksburg, Mississippi reached flood stage Wednesday. Current rainfall forecasts for the Yazoo Backwater drainage basin indicate that the Yazoo Backwater Area could reach an elevation of 90 to 91 feet by mid-April.

Residents are encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area and should avoid activities on or near flood control works.

The District will continue monitoring the forecast and the condition of its flood control works to determine if further activation of its emergency response efforts will be required. As of today, the district has observed no significant sand boils or seepage at flood control sites.

