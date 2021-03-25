expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Malcolm Butler returns an interception for a touchdown while playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2018. The Vicksburg native signed a one-year free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. (Courtesy of the Tennessee Titans)

Vicksburg’s Butler signs one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

By Ernest Bowker

Published 3:41 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

Six years after he made NFL history at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, Malcolm Butler is hoping he can make a lot more memories there.

Butler, a Vicksburg native, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Thursday. ESPN and NFL Network both reported the deal is worth “up to” $6 million, although specifics of the contract have not yet been released.

“I can’t wait to wear that red!” Butler wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Butler has played seven seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

The cornerback won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, including Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle — which was played in the Cardinals’ home stadium — in which his goal line interception in the final minute sealed a 28-24 victory.

He has 17 career interceptions, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, and is coming off perhaps his best season as a pro. He had four interceptions and 100 tackles for the AFC South champion Titans in 2020.

The Titans released Butler on March 9, however, in a move to save money against the salary cap. He turned 31 on March 2 and was due to make more than $14 million in the fourth year of a five-year contract signed in 2018, making him an aging, high-priced veteran in NFL terms, regardless of his recent production.

Butler will make about half as much money with the Cardinals as he did with the Titans, but he will also have an opportunity to be a No. 1 cornerback with a team on the rise. Butler will replace eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, who left in free agency and signed with Minnesota, as the Cardinals’ top cornerback. The Cardinals finished 8-8 last season and narrowly missed out on a wild card berth.

After the Cardinals let Peterson go in free agency, they were left with just two cornerbacks expected to play significant reps in Robert Alford and Byron Murphy.

The Cardinals have also added three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater as free agents this offseason.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

Who’s Hot

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Response to serious accident on Interstate 20 near Big Black could last hours

Local

Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

Local

Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

BREAKING NEWS

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

Downtown Vicksburg

Siege saw more than 100 awarded nation’s highest honor

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 

Local

Claiborne County schools are not moving all students to virtual learning

Crime

FBI partners with Vicksburg Police to target violent criminals

Faith

Sunrise service set for Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces multiple theft charges

Business

Mississippi Lottery president to step down in June

Business

Dufour earns Certified Economic Developer designation

Business

Visit Mississippi: Officials tout the importance state’s tourism industry

Local

Couple seeks help in paying for K9 officer’s surgery

Arts & Entertainment

Daily’s future in art is flourishing at the University of Mississippi