Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

Those attending Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting got a special treat from a legendary Blues artist.

Moments after being presented a Key to the City by Mayor George Flaggs Jr., two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bobby Rush pulled from his pocket a harmonica and gave a quick, impromptu performance.

Earlier this month, Rush won his second Grammy Award, this time for Best Traditional Blues Album for his LP, “Rawer Than Raw.” Rush won his first Grammy in 2017, also in the Best Traditional Blues Album category.

