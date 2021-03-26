expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Porter’s Chapel Academy baseball player Ricky Carraway drove in three runs in a 9-4 win over Manchester Academy on Friday.

Baseball roundup: PCA and Tallulah pick up district wins; Ridgeland tops WC

By Staff Reports

Published 9:29 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Porter’s Chapel Academy didn’t wait long to avenge its first district loss of the season.

Ricky Carraway drove in three runs, John Wyatt Massey went 2-for-3 and scored a run, and Porter’s Chapel beat Manchester Academy 9-4 on Friday.

Manchester had beaten PCA 17-5 on Tuesday, but the Eagles returned the favor when they went on the road.

PCA (7-9, 4-1 MAIS District 4-2A) blew the game open by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning, on only two hits. Four consecutive walks and a hit batter preceded an RBI single by Thomas Azlin that made it 6-1. Carraway then hit a two-run single to push it to 8-1.

Manchester pitchers Paul Mills and Reed Roberts combined for eight strikeouts, but also eight walks. Mills also had two hits and scored two runs on the offensive end.

PCA pitcher Chase Hearn threw a complete game. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks, but struck out four and pitched out of most of the trouble he got into.

Manchester had runners on base in every inning except the sixth, but left seven runners on base.

Ridgeland 7, Warren Central 4
Montravious Winn drove in two runs, and Ridgeland took advantage of five errors by Warren Central and eight walks to beat the Vikings on Friday.

Floyd Davenport hit an RBI single for Warren Central (3-10) in the top of the first, but Ridgeland scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning and four more in the third to take a 6-1 lead.

Three of Ridgeland’s early runs scored on bases loaded walks. The Titans only had four hits in the game.

Jarvis Woody allowed three runs, all unearned, in six innings pitched for Ridgeland. He struck out five and walked three.

Braxton McCurley went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for Warren Central. Ismael Trujillo reached base three times, on a single and two walks, and scored three runs.

Warren Central will host Germantown Saturday at 11 a.m., and then will go to Clinton Tuesday at 7 p.m. for its MHSAA Region 4-6A opener.

Tallulah Academy 24, Riverdale 0
Tallulah Academy 22, Riverdale 3
During football season, Tallulah Academy scored 22 points when it played Riverdale. Its baseball team did a little bit better.

The Trojans (14-1) finished a three-game season sweep of Riverdale by taking both games of a doubleheader on Friday, 24-0 in game one and 22-3 in game two. Including their first meeting earlier this week, Tallulah outscored Riverdale 63-3 in the season series.

Marsh Wood went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in game one on Friday. Dee Morgan also doubled and scored three runs, while Walker Sullivan went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Tallulah finished with 19 hits and scored 15 runs in the first inning.

In game two, Morgan, Romero and Jacob Martin all drove in four runs apiece, and Wood went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored as the Trojans scored 22 runs on 23 hits.

More News

Ole Miss cruises into WNIT championship game

Baseball roundup: PCA and Tallulah pick up district wins; Ridgeland tops WC

Cyclists stop in Vicksburg on way to New Orleans

Assistance available for COVID-19 funeral expenses

Downtown Vicksburg

Cyclists stop in Vicksburg on way to New Orleans

COVID-19

Assistance available for COVID-19 funeral expenses

COVID-19

United Way helps residents secure COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Business

Most COVID-19 restrictions lifted as life returns to ‘near normal’

Business

Pandemic dealt local tourism industry a massive blow

COVID-19

Alcorn’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site initiative draws exceptional turnout 

Downtown Vicksburg

Lorelei Books’ Barfield to speak to local writers group

Local

Officials name those killed in horrific interstate accident

Lifestyles

A love of small spaces: Vicksburg native dreams up, builds tiny house

Local

The death toll from Thursday’s wreck on Interstate 20 grows

Local

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

Local

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Response to serious accident on Interstate 20 near Big Black could last hours

Local

Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

Local

Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

BREAKING NEWS

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

Downtown Vicksburg

Siege saw more than 100 awarded nation’s highest honor

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 