March 26, 2021

Vicksburg High infielder Sha'Niya Lockridge throws the ball to home plate during practice on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Missy Gators to host benefit tournament Saturday

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021

While they work to improve their game on the field, some of Mississippi’s high school fast-pitch softball teams will also try to improve lives off of it.

Vicksburg High and Warren Central are among seven teams playing in the Strike Out Cancer benefit tournament Saturday at Vicksburg’s Softball Swamp field.

Games begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue into the evening. The last game will feature Warren Central vs. Vicksburg at 6:30 p.m. Riverside, Franklin County, West Lincoln, Brookhaven and Madison-St. Joseph will also play, for a total of seven games on the day.

Admission is $10 and will be taken at the gate.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit local families affected by cancer. Gator A-Club treasurer Jessica Ward said the recipients will be selected after the tournament.

Most of the money raised will come from the sale of raffle tickets. A number of local businesses have donated gift cards or merchandise that will be raffled off during the tournament. Raffle tickets are $10 each.

“We’ll be selling raffle tickets all the way up until we draw,” Ward said. “If someone is out of town or not here, they have the option of donating their items to someone we choose.”

In addition to the softball and raffle, three food trucks will be on site selling their wares.

Vicksburg softball coach Brian Ellis, who has lost two family members to cancer in recent years, said the tournament benefits a great — and personal — cause.

“Skin cancer is the No. 1 cancer in softball. So the softball community really joins hands when a player or coach gets it. That’s a great cause,” Ellis said.

Ward added that it is also a good way for the Missy Gators to give back to the community.

“It gives the girls an opportunity to get out there and see what it’s about to help other people,” Ward said. “When we donate to the family we try to get the whole team out there.”

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Saturday, at VHS softball field
Admission: $10 at the gate
9:30 a.m. – Riverside vs. Franklin County
11 a.m. – West Lincoln vs. Riverside
12:30 p.m. – West Lincoln vs. Brookhaven
2 p.m. – Madison-St. Joe vs. Franklin Co.
3:30 p.m. – Warren Central vs. Brookhaven
5 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Madison-St. Joe
6:30 p.m. – Warren Central vs. Vicksburg

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

