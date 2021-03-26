expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Ole Miss cruises into WNIT championship game

By Staff Reports

Published 9:56 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

For the first time in program history, Ole Miss’ women’s basketball team will play for a major national tournament championship.

Shakira Austin finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, Madison Scott had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Rebels beat Northern Iowa 60-50 on Friday to advance to the WNIT championship game.

It is Ole Miss’ first appearance in the championship game of either the WNIT or NCAA Tournament. The Rebels will play Rice for the title Sunday at 1 p.m. in Memphis. The game will be available on streaming service FloHoops.

Rice beat Delaware 85-75 in the other semifinal on Friday.

Ole Miss (15-11) led Northern Iowa (17-13) the entire game — the only tie was at 3-3 early in the first quarter — and by at least six points the entire second half.

Ole Miss shot 45.1 percent for the game, and only attempted four 3-pointers. Northern Iowa shot 31.6 percent (18-for-57) and was 6-for-22 from 3-point range while putting up its lowest point total of the season.

Austin and Scott were the only Ole Miss players to score more than six points, but 10 players scored at least two.

Karli Rucker led Northern Iowa with 16 points, and was the only player for her team in double figures. Megan Maahs had seven points and eight rebounds.

More News

Ole Miss cruises into WNIT championship game

Baseball roundup: PCA and Tallulah pick up district wins; Ridgeland tops WC

Cyclists stop in Vicksburg on way to New Orleans

Assistance available for COVID-19 funeral expenses

Downtown Vicksburg

Cyclists stop in Vicksburg on way to New Orleans

COVID-19

Assistance available for COVID-19 funeral expenses

COVID-19

United Way helps residents secure COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Business

Most COVID-19 restrictions lifted as life returns to ‘near normal’

Business

Pandemic dealt local tourism industry a massive blow

COVID-19

Alcorn’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site initiative draws exceptional turnout 

Downtown Vicksburg

Lorelei Books’ Barfield to speak to local writers group

Local

Officials name those killed in horrific interstate accident

Lifestyles

A love of small spaces: Vicksburg native dreams up, builds tiny house

Local

The death toll from Thursday’s wreck on Interstate 20 grows

Local

Work to clear devastating wreck on Interstate 20 continues

Local

Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery

Local

Response to serious accident on Interstate 20 near Big Black could last hours

Local

Vicksburg District activates Emergency Operation Center due to high water

Local

Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

BREAKING NEWS

UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

Downtown Vicksburg

Siege saw more than 100 awarded nation’s highest honor

COVID-19

Severe weather threat forces the rescheduling of vaccination appointments

Local

District announces operation of Muddy Bayou and Steele Bayou gates

Local

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

News

MDWFP Conservation Officers awarded Medal of Valor 