March 28, 2021

Video: Lady Vikes take two, Vicksburg drops two at tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 4:58 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021

Warren Central went low, and then it went high, in securing two wins Saturday at the Strike Out Cancer Tournament.

Mary Evelyn Hossley drove in two runs, and Annalyn Nevels went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored as the Lady Vikes edged Brookhaven 3-1 in their first game at the tournament.

Hossley and Nevels also combined to allow one run in five innings pitched.

Later on, the Lady Vikes banged out 11 hits — including a two-run home run by Abby Morgan — to wipe out tournament host Vicksburg High 16-1 in five innings.

Warren Central (8-5-1) scored twice each in the first and second innings, then scored four runs in the fourth inning and eight in the fifth to turn the game into a rout.
Morgan’s home run came during the big fifth inning. She also hit a sacrifice fly in the first and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Hossley scored three runs for the Lady Vikes, Jill Smith hit an RBI double, and Sarah Cameron Fancher scored two runs.

Vicksburg committed five errors and its pitchers issued seven walks, while offensively it managed only three hits — all singles, by Jamie Ward, Lili Kistler and Makiya Adams. Adams’ hit in the second inning brought in the Missy Gators’ only run.

In their earlier game, the Missy Gators also totaled just three hits and lost 5-3 to Madison-St. Joseph.

Trinity McGloster hit an RBI triple and scored on a ground out to give Vicksburg a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but Madison-St. Joe scored twice in the fourth inning and twice more in the fifth to take the lead for good.

The Bruins scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk and added another on a sacrifice fly.

The Strike Out Cancer Tournament was a benefit to raise money for local families affected by cancer. Seven teams participated and seven games were played in the day-long event. Officials said Sunday the event raised nearly $6,000.

